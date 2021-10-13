Source: NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart launching own NHRA race team

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart is launching a new NHRA race team. Leah Pruett, Stewart’s fiancée, will be the driver, sources tell FOX Charlotte’s Will Kunkel. The announcement is expected to be made official Thursday morning.

Stewart, owner of Tony Stewart Racing and co-owner of Stewart-Haas racing, spent 18 years driving in the NASCAR Cup Series. He retired in 2016 to focus on his ownership duties. While in the car, Stewart won the 1999 Winston Cup Series Rookie of the Year and went on to win 49 races and tallying 308 top tens in 618 races. “Smoke” was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2020.

Pruett is an American drag racer, currently driving an NHRA Top Fuel dragster for Don Schumacher Racing. Pruett won the 2010 NHRA Hot Rod Heritage Racing Series.