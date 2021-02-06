South Alabama hits 19 triples, CCU women fall to the Jaguars, 95-75

CONWAY, S.C. – South Alabama senior guard Savannah Jones scored a season-high 22 points and Sun Belt Conference rival South Alabama hit a school-record 19 three-pointers as the Jaguars led from start to finish in a convincing 95-75 women’s basketball win over Coastal Carolina on Saturday afternoon at The HTC Center.

South Alabama found the mark from beyond the three-point line right from the start. The Jaguars used a 12-point run to take an early 17-4 lead. They made seven three-pointers in the first quarter and Jones’ long ball put the visitors in front by 22 at 43-21 midway through the second quarter. Jones had five of her team’s 13 three-pointers and 17 points in the first half, as South Alabama held a 58-37 advantage at halftime.

The South Alabama lead grew to 32 points at 82-50 on yet another three-pointer before Janae Camp and Aja Blount exerted some inside muscle to make a run. They combined for nine points on a 13-3 scoring spree to close the scoring in the final minutes. Camp had 10 of her points in the second half and Blount, the Chants leading scorer on the season, had all of her 11 points in the final 20 minutes.

Sophomore guard Deaja Richardson had 17 points to lead Coastal, which slipped to 3-8 overall and 0-7 in the conference. Richardson, who had 14 of her points in the first half, was supported by guard Tiarra Davis , who had 16 points, and Camp with 12 points.

South Alabama, which improved to 10-7 overall and 7-4 in league play, also had four players with double figures. In addition to Jones, backcourt mate Jayla Morrow had 21 points and was a perfect 8-for-8 from the field, including five three-point baskets. Together, the duo was 16-for-19 from the field, including 11-for-14 from three-point range. As a team, the Jaguars were a sparkling 19-for-36 from beyond the line, just two shy of the all-time conference record (21 three-pointers).

Coastal shot a very respectable 46 percent from the field (26-for-57) but it was no match for the hot-shooting South Alabama squad, which shot 57 percent overall and 53 percent from three-point range. Coastal also was near-perfect from the free-throw line (19-for-22) and out-rebounded the Jaguars 31-30 with Camp grabbing a team-high seven boards.

The two squads will play the second of the two-game series at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 7, at The HTC Center. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+, the Chanticleers Sports Network at 105.5 Hank FM, and online at www.GoCCUsports.com.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics