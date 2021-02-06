South Alabama sweeps the weekend series from the CCU men, 70-66

MOBILE, Ala. – The Coastal Carolina men‘s basketball team fell to South Alabama 70-66 in a Sun Belt Conference game Saturday evening in Mobile, Ala.

The Chants entered the weekend as the conference’s top field goal percentage team, but that did not hold up in the two losses this weekend. In today’s action the Chants only shot 36.1 percent from the field and 27.6 percent on its three-point attempts. CCU missed 10 of its final 11 field goals and could not close the game even though the Jags were not putting the ball in the net either.



Tim Ceaser played quite possibly the best game of his career setting a new career-high in points with 22. Tyrik Dixon completed a solid weekend with 14 points as the duo were the only two Chants to reach double digits.

Leading scorer DeVante’ Jones was once again limited in his scoring finishing the game with nine points on 2-of-9 shooting.

The Chants grabbed 45 rebounds compared to 38 for USA. On top of the poor shooting, turnovers were a major factor once again in the contest as 14 CCU turnovers led directly to 15 USA points.

Tyreke Locure scored 22 points to lead USA while the conference’s leading scorer Michael Flowers followed his 28-point performance last night with 20 points today.

John Pettway scored 10 points and completed a double-double with 10 rebounds.

USA shot 40 percent (26-of-65) from the field and hit 11-of 33 three’s for 33.3 percent.

The loss is the third consecutive loss for the Chants and drops them into second place in the Sun Belt Eastern Division, a half-game behind idle Appalachian State.

The Jags took advantage of 12 first-half CCU turnovers, scoring 13 points, to lead 33-28 at halftime.

Flowers led the Jags offensive with nine points while Locure and Pettway scored seven each. USA shot 38.2 percent from the field and hit four of their 16 three-point attempts for 25 percent in the opening half.

CCU fell behind 9-0 and did not score until over six minutes had been played, but they did rebound to shoot a little better at 39.3 percent, but still trailed at the half.

Ceaser came off the bench to score 10 points in the first half on a perfect 4-for-4 shooting from the field. Dixon had six while Green and Dibba had four each.

Jones was held scoreless in the opening half missing on all three of his field goal attempts. The Chants did out-rebound South Alabama 23-15.

The Chanticleers will play their fifth consecutive road game when CCU plays at Appalachian State with first place in the Eastern Division on the line, Thursday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. ET.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics