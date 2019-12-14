South All-Stars score 28 in the 4th quarter, defeat the North team 35-13

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The 2019 edition of the North/South All-Star football game got off to a slow start for the first couple hours, but once things got started in the 4th quarter, it was a different story. The South team, where 12 local kids were playing scored 28 points in the final quarter to rally past the North team 35-13. It was the 2nd straight win in the series for them.

Marion’s D’Vonte Allen scored on a 30 yard touchdown pass to open the scoring for the South team in that big 4th quarter. He finished with 2 grabs for 49 yards. Wilson product Jakobe Quillen also with 2 catches for 28 yards. North Myrtle Beach product Ramsey Lewis had 14 yards on the ground for the South team.

On defense, Myrtle Beach’s Kenny Byrd had 7 tackles, Latta’s Chandler Matthews had 6, and South Florence’s Cameron Harper finished with 5.

The game and series itself began back in 1949 and the contest has been playing in the Myrtle Beach area for the last 20 years or so.