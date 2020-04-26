Clemson and South Carolina send 11 combined players to the NFL

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The 2020 inaugural virtual NFL Draft officially concluded on Saturday. All 32 teams selected players over the course of three days. Both Clemson and South Carolina combined for 11 total draft selections.

Clemson tied for fifth in the country in 2020 NFL Draft picks. The Tigers have now produced a school-record of 31 draftees in the last five years. Clemson’s seven picks were its fourth-most in a single draft, in program history.

The list includes; linebacker Isaiah Simmons (Arizona Cardinals), cornerback A.J. Terrell (Atlanta Falcons) wide receiver Tee Higgins (Cincinnati Bengals), safety Tanner Muse (Las Vegas Raiders), guard John Simpson (Las Vegas Raiders), safety K’Von Wallace (Philadelphia Eagles), amd offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum (Los Angeles Rams).

The South Carolina Gamecocks sent four players to the league; defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (San Francisco 49ers), wide receiver Bryan Edwards (Las Vegas Raiders), defensive end D.J. Wonnum (Minnesota Vikings), and linebacker T.J. Brunson (New York Giants).