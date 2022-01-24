South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association (SCBCA) releases preseason poll

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association released their preseason polls over the weekend. A number of our area teams are represented and we have highlighted them in bold. Schools will begin play at the end of February.

Class 5A rankings:

1. Hillcrest
2. Summerville
3. Blythewood
4. River Bluff
5. Berkeley
6. Dorman
7. Socastee
8. Lexington
9. Byrnes
T10. Carolina Forest/TL Hanna

Class 4A rankings:

1. AC Flora
2. Eastside
3. James Island
4. York
5. Hartsville
6. Airport
7. North Myrtle Beach
8. Laurens
9. Catawba Ridge
T10. Easley/South Florence 

Class 3A rankings:

1. Oceanside Collegiate
2. Brookland-Cayce
3. Chapman
4. Gilbert
5. Bishop England
6. Wren
7.  Hanahan
8. West Oak
9. Georgetown
T10. Broome/Blue Ridge

Class 2A rankings:

1. Andrew Jackson
2. Gray Collegiate
3. Crescent
4. Chesnee
5. Chesterfield
6. Abbeville
7. Phillip Simmons
8. Latta
9. Barnwell
10. Batesburg-Leesville

Class 1A rankings:


1. Green Sea-Floyds
2. Southside Christian
3. East Clarendon
4. Lake View
5. Lewisville
6. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
7. Johnsonville
8. Ridge Spring-Monetta
9. McBee
10. Branchville

