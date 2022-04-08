COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The next set of high school baseball state rankings for our SCHSL schools came out on Friday morning. Below are the Top 10 in each class with our local teams in BOLD.
Class 5A:
1. Blythewood
2. Berkeley
3. Lexington
4. River Bluff
5. Hillcrest
6. Clover
7. JL Mann
8. Carolina Forest
9. St. James
T10. Socastee/Summerville
Class 4A:
1. AC Flora
2. Eastside
3. James Island
4. Catawba Ridge
5. Hartsville
6. Airport
7. South Florence
8. North Myrtle Beach
9. Lugoff Elgin
10. York
Class 3A:
1. Oceanside Collegiate
2. Brookland-Cayce
3. Seneca
4. Hanahan
5. Chapman
6. Belton-Honea Path
7. Clinton
8. Broome
9. Mid-Carolina
10. Strom Thurmond
Class 2A:
1. Andrew Jackson
2. Gray Collegiate
3. Chesterfield
4. Abbeville
5. Latta
6. Phillip Simmons
7. Crescent
8. Newberry
9. Chesnee
10. Buford
Class 1A:
1. East Clarendon
2. Southside Christian
3. Johnsonville
4. Green Sea Floyds
5. Ware Shoals
6. Lake View
7. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
8. Dixie
9. Whitmire
10. Branchville
Courtesy – SCBCA – South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association