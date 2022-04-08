COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The next set of high school baseball state rankings for our SCHSL schools came out on Friday morning. Below are the Top 10 in each class with our local teams in BOLD.

Class 5A:

1. Blythewood

2. Berkeley

3. Lexington

4. River Bluff

5. Hillcrest

6. Clover

7. JL Mann

8. Carolina Forest

9. St. James

T10. Socastee/Summerville

Class 4A:

1. AC Flora

2. Eastside

3. James Island

4. Catawba Ridge

5. Hartsville

6. Airport

7. South Florence

8. North Myrtle Beach

9. Lugoff Elgin

10. York

Class 3A:

1. Oceanside Collegiate

2. Brookland-Cayce

3. Seneca

4. Hanahan

5. Chapman

6. Belton-Honea Path

7. Clinton

8. Broome

9. Mid-Carolina

10. Strom Thurmond

Class 2A:

1. Andrew Jackson

2. Gray Collegiate

3. Chesterfield

4. Abbeville

5. Latta

6. Phillip Simmons

7. Crescent

8. Newberry

9. Chesnee

10. Buford

Class 1A:

1. East Clarendon

2. Southside Christian

3. Johnsonville

4. Green Sea Floyds

5. Ware Shoals

6. Lake View

7. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

8. Dixie

9. Whitmire

10. Branchville

Courtesy – SCBCA – South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association