Latest South Carolina basketball coaches association statewide poll

COLUMBIA – High School basketball returns for the majority of the state this week after many had postponed games due to COVID-19. Below are the latest statewide rankings, thanks to the SCBCA.
5A Boys Top 10
1. Ridge View
2. Dorman
3. Dutch Fork
4. Blythewood
5. Mauldin
6. Byrnes
7. Goose Creek
8. Riverside
9. Fort Dorchester
10. Spartanburg
5A Girls Top 10
1. Clover
2. Sumter
3. Ridge View
4. Summerville
5. Rock Hill
6. Goose Creek
7. Woodmont
8. Dorman
9. J L Mann
10. Byrnes
4A Boys Top 10
1. AC Flora
2. Aiken
3. Irmo
4. South Pointe
5. Easley
6. Hartsville
7. Travelers Rest
8. South Aiken
9. North Myrtle Beach
10. James Island
4A Girls Top 10
1. Westside
2. Greer
3. North Augusta
4. Greenville
5. Westwood
6. South Pointe
7. Catawba Ridge
8. Irmo
9. Bluffton
10. May River
3A Boys Top 10
1. Bishop England
2. Wren
3. Woodruff
4. Oceanside
5. Battery Creek
6. Orangeburg Wilkinson
7. Mid Carolina
8. Dillon
9. Chester
10. Camden
3A Girls Top 10
1. Keenan
2. Bishop England
3. Southside
4. Lower Richland
5. Camden
6. Blue Ridge
7. Emerald
8. Clinton
9. Wren
10. Chapman
2A Boys Top 10
1. Gray Collegiate
2. York Prep
3. Christ Church
4. Landrum
5. Legion Collegiate Academy
6. Andrew Jackson
7. Greer Middle College
8. St. Joseph’s
9. Wade Hampton
10. Eau Claire
2A Girls Top 10
1. Christ Church
2. Marion
3. Saluda
4. Woodland
5. Phillip Simmons
6. Latta
7. Mullins
8. Andrew Jackson
9. Blacksburg
10. Chesnee
1A Boys Top 10
1. Scott’s Branch
2. Southside Christian
3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
4.Carvers Bay
5.Military Magnet
6. McCormick
7.Calhoun County
8.Whale Branch
9. HKT
10. Hannah Pamplico
1A Girls Top 10
1. Military Magnet
2. High Point Academy
3. East Clarendon
4. Whale Branch
5. Estill
6. Lake View
7. Denmark-Olar
8. Cross
9. Scott’s Branch
10. Blackville-Hilda