Latest South Carolina basketball coaches association statewide poll

The North Myrtle Beach boys basketball team is ranked 9th in Class 4A this week.

COLUMBIA – High School basketball returns for the majority of the state this week after many had postponed games due to COVID-19. Below are the latest statewide rankings, thanks to the SCBCA.

5A Boys Top 10

1. Ridge View

2. Dorman

3. Dutch Fork

4. Blythewood

5. Mauldin

6. Byrnes

7. Goose Creek

8. Riverside

9. Fort Dorchester

10. Spartanburg

5A Girls Top 10

1. Clover

2.  Sumter

3.  Ridge View

4.  Summerville

5.  Rock Hill

6.  Goose Creek

7.  Woodmont

8.  Dorman

9.  J L Mann

10.  Byrnes

4A Boys Top 10

1. AC Flora

2. Aiken

3. Irmo

4. South Pointe

5. Easley

6. Hartsville

7. Travelers Rest

8. South Aiken

9. North Myrtle Beach

10. James Island

4A Girls Top 10

1.  Westside 

2.  Greer 

3.  North Augusta 

4.  Greenville 

5.  Westwood 

6.  South Pointe

7.  Catawba Ridge

8.  Irmo

9.  Bluffton

10.  May River 

3A Boys Top 10

1. Bishop England 

2. Wren 

3. Woodruff 

4. Oceanside 

5. Battery Creek 

6. Orangeburg Wilkinson 

7. Mid Carolina 

8. Dillon 

9. Chester 

10. Camden

3A Girls Top 10

1. Keenan 

2. Bishop England 

3. Southside 

4. Lower Richland 

5. Camden 

6. Blue Ridge 

7. Emerald

8. Clinton 

9. Wren 

10. Chapman

2A Boys Top 10

1. Gray Collegiate

2. York Prep

3. Christ Church

4. Landrum

5. Legion Collegiate Academy

6. Andrew Jackson

7. Greer Middle College

8. St. Joseph’s

9. Wade Hampton

10. Eau Claire

2A Girls Top 10

1. Christ Church

2.  Marion 

3.  Saluda 

4.  Woodland 

5.  Phillip Simmons

6.  Latta

7.  Mullins

8.  Andrew Jackson

9.  Blacksburg

10. Chesnee

1A Boys Top 10 

1. Scott’s Branch 

2. Southside Christian 

3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt 

4.Carvers Bay 

5.Military Magnet 

6. McCormick 

7.Calhoun County 

8.Whale Branch 

9. HKT 

10. Hannah Pamplico

1A Girls Top 10

1.  Military Magnet

2.  High Point Academy 

3.  East Clarendon

4.  Whale Branch

5.  Estill

6.  Lake View

7.  Denmark-Olar

8.  Cross

9.  Scott’s Branch

10.  Blackville-Hilda

