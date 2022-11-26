CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Some teams would been content with a season-defining win over top-10 Tennessee. Not South Carolina and certainly not Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler.

South Carolina followed up its 63-38 stunner over the Vols last week with a 31-30 victory over No. 7 Clemson on Saturday, ending the title chances of another College Football Playoff contender for a second straight week.

“We wanted more. We knew this was the biggest game of the season for us,” said Rattler, who passed for 360 yards and two touchdowns. “These last two games will change the narrative for program history.”

Saturday’s game certainly turned a one-sided rivalry on its ear. South Carolina has played in the shadow of two-time national champion Clemson the past nine years, losing the past seven against the Tigers, who had been on a 40-game winning streak at home.

But the Gamecocks (8-4, 4-4 SEC) rallied from 14-0 down after 10 minutes to beat Clemson for the first time since 2013.