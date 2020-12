South Carolina Football Coaches Association releases All-State teams

CONWAY, S.C. – Junior guard DeVante’ Jones scored a career-high 33 points and Coastal Carolina pulled away in the second half to earn a 99-73 win over visiting Delaware State on Thursday night at the HTC Center. Jones was supported by guard Deanthony Tipler and forward Essam Mostafa, who had 21 and 15 points, respectively, but the night belonged to Jones, who became the 23rd 1,000-point scorer in Chanticleer basketball history with a pair of free throws in the first half.

Jones’ totals helped lift Coastal to an overall record of 5-1, with a perfect 5-0 mark at home. The team’s standout hit 10-of-14 shots overall and 12-of-13 free throws, and then added nine rebounds, six steals and four assists for good measure. Tipler, a junior in his first year at Coastal, got most of his points on outside shooting, while Mostafa worked the inside, also grabbing a team-high 12 rebounds, to earn his second double-double of the season.