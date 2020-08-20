South Carolina Gamecock fall sports reduce seating capacity

COLUMBIA, S.C. – All University of South Carolina Athletics fall sports home events will be allowed to have spectators in a reduced seating capacity after the South Carolina Department of Commerce approved the Gamecock Athletics’ Department plan for seating at its football, soccer and volleyball facilities.

Per South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster’s Executive Order of July 29, 2020, stadiums and athletics venues were permitted to open and exceed the order’s guidelines if the department “can satisfactorily demonstrate an ability to comply with federal and state COVID-19 procedures and protocols to the Department of Commerce.” Gamecock home athletics events will have reduced capacities based on the Sporting Event Exemption plan that was submitted by the Athletics Department and approved by the Department of Commerce.

At Williams-Brice Stadium, capacity will be reduced to approximately 20,000 available seats. Reduced capacity seating plans were also approved for Eugene E. Stone III Stadium for men’s and women’s soccer at approximately 675 seats, as well as the Carolina Volleyball Center at approximately 200 seats.

“We are extremely grateful for the hard work of Governor McMaster, the South Carolina Department of Commerce and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for their confidence in this plan,” said Gamecock Athletics Director Ray Tanner .

As part of the game day operations plan, the University will implement SEC fan safety guidelines, including the requirement of wearing face coverings within athletics venues, physical distancing and various safety measures throughout the approved venues. Additionally, the University will discourage tailgating and prohibit the use of tents.

All home Gamecock Athletics events will be mobile-only ticketing, allowing for reduced contact at points of entry and greater flexibility to make adjustments should scheduling changes arise. The move also provides fans with more control in how they access, transfer, resell or return tickets. Fans will no longer receive a printed ticket booklet or have the option to print at home.

While the Athletics Department welcomes fans to its fall sports home events, it also understands that many fans may choose to delay their return to its venues. As part of the “Reinvest for Success” campaign launched on August 10, any season ticket holders who would like a refund of their 2020-21 season tickets and any ticket-related expenses due to fears of COVID-19 can receive one while retaining their right to renew those tickets in 2021-22.

Details for fans who would like to attend games in the 2020 season, as well as student ticket distribution and parking information, will be announced soon.

For more detailed information on Gamecock Athletics’ policies as it relates to game day plans and operational changes due to COVID-19, continue to visit GamecocksOnline.com.

Courtesy – South Carolina Gamecocks