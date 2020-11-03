South Carolina Gamecocks to allow up to 3500 people for basketball this winter

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The University of South Carolina Athletics Department has received approval from the South Carolina Department of Commerce and is excited to welcome Gamecock fans to Colonial Life Arena for men’s and women’s basketball games this season.

Per South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster’s Executive Order of July 29, 2020, stadiums and athletics venues were permitted to open and exceed the order’s guidelines if the department “can satisfactorily demonstrate an ability to comply with federal and state COVID-19 procedures and protocols to the Department of Commerce.”

At Colonial Life Arena this season, fans will see new signage detailing changes in concessions, pedestrian flow on the concourse, restroom capacity and other informational signs throughout the facility. Capacity will be reduced to approximately 3,500 available seats per game, with ticket pods in groupings of two, four and six seats with approximately six feet of distance between pods. Facial coverings will be required for staff and fans at all times and in all areas of the arena, and patrons will also be required to follow the SEC and University fan safety guidelines.

Fans will also see a different on-court setup that is part of the health and safety precautions in 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Team benches will be moved to the opposite side of the court this season, to allow for social distancing for team personnel, and also on the scorers’ table for those positions that are critical for games, such as the official scorer, the scoreboard operator, radio crews and statisticians in addition to several others. Also of note, the first five rows of seating around the new court setup will not be available for spectator seating this season.

With schedules for Carolina men’s and women’s basketball almost complete, Gamecock Athletics has tentatively scheduled the week of Nov. 9 to begin the seat selection process. Details on seat selection, as well as student ticket distribution and parking information, will be announced soon.

All home Gamecock Athletics events are mobile-only ticketing, allowing for reduced contact at points of entry and greater flexibility to make adjustments should scheduling changes arise. The move also provides fans with more control in how they access, transfer, resell or return tickets. Fans will no longer receive a printed ticket booklet or have the option to print at home. For the 2020-21 season, doors will open for all games one hour prior to tipoff, and all concessions will be cashless, only accepting debit cards, credit cards and mobile pay options (Apple Pay, Google Pay, etc.) to ensure contactless payment.

While the Athletics Department welcomes fans to its home events, it also understands that many fans may choose to delay their return to its venues. As part of the “Reinvest for Success” campaign launched on August 10, any season ticket holders who would like a refund of their 2020-21 season tickets and any ticket-related expenses due to fears of COVID-19 can receive one while retaining their right to renew those tickets in 2021-22. Fans are encouraged to contact The Gamecock Club with any questions.

