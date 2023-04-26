COLUMBIA, S.C. (April 26, 2023) — The 2023 Welcome Home Tour, featuring University of South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer, gets underway next week, with six visits set during the month of May, including stops in Charlotte, Columbia, Aiken/Augusta, Greenville, Summerville and Florence.

The tour gets started in Charlotte on Wednesday, May 3.

The final stop on the 2023 Welcome Home Tour will occur on Monday, May 22, at the Florence Country Club, located at 450 Country Club Blvd. in Florence. Doors open at 6 pm and the $25 per person ticket includes heavy hors d’oeuvres, along with a cash bar.

To reserve your spot for any or all of the events, please click here.