South Carolina men’s basketball announces non-conference schedule for 2021-2022 season

COLUMBIA, S.C. – University of South Carolina head men’s basketball coach Frank Martin announced on Thursday his team’s non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 campaign. The Gamecocks embark on a 13-game pre-conference lineup, which includes eight home dates, neutral-site matchups in Asheville and Rock Hill, and road contests at Coastal Carolina and Clemson. Carolina will also host an exhibition at Colonial Life Arena in early November.

“Once again we are unbelievably excited that we have put together a really strong non-conference schedule that will prepare our team for the rigors and the challenges of an 18-game SEC schedule,” Martin said. “We will face NCAA Tournament teams from a year ago at home, on neutral courts and on the road, along with teams that have competed for their conference championships in the previous two years.

“The excitement also surrounds the fact that our fans can see all of these high-level non-conference games at home, or at places which are within driving distance of our campus. I have no doubt that this schedule will once again represent our school in a great way.”

The Gamecocks begin the campaign with an exhibition matchup versus Benedict (Nov. 4) at Colonial Life Arena, before hosting USC Upstate in the season opener on Nov. 9. Participation in the Asheville Championship is up next, with Carolina opening the neutral-site event versus Princeton (Nov. 12), before facing either Western Kentucky, who advanced to the quarterfinals of the NIT last season, or Minnesota, who is led by first-year head coach Ben Johnson, on Nov. 14.

Carolina returns home for three-straight matchups, the first against UAB (Nov. 18), which posted a 22-7 record last season under former Ole Miss head coach, and Blazer alum Andy Kennedy. Among others, UAB returns its top three scorers from a year ago, all of whom averaged double-figures led by Michael Ertel’s 13.2 points per game. Carolina concludes its homestand with matchups against Wofford (Nov. 23) and Rider (Nov. 28).

The Gamecocks travel to Coastal Carolina (Dec. 1) to begin the month of December, before hosting 2021 NCAA Tournament team Georgetown at Colonial Life Arena on Dec. 5, marking the start of three-straight Division I games versus 2021 NCAA Tournament opponents. The Hoyas posted a 73-48 victory over Creighton to claim the Big East Tournament Title last season to advance to the Big Dance. Next, Carolina travels to Rock Hill, S.C., for a neutral-site meeting with Florida State (Dec. 12). The Seminoles posted an 18-7 overall record, and an 11-4 ACC mark last season when they advanced to the Sweet 16 for the fourth time since the 2010-11 season.

Carolina will host Allen on Dec. 14, before traveling to face Clemson (Dec. 18), who also advanced to the NCAA Tournament last season. Home contests against Army (Dec. 22) and SC State (Dec. 29) conclude the non-conference portion of the 2021-22 campaign for the Gamecocks.

Season ticket prices remain unchanged, as fans can purchase lower level season tickets for $260 (Gamecock Club membership required for sections 104-106, 113-115), the Coke Family Sections are available for $600 (four tickets) and upper level tickets are available (no Gamecock Club membership required) for $90 in the baseline value sections, and $200 in other sections. University Faculty/Staff members receive a 20% discount on lower level and upper level ticket prices.

For fans renewing their season tickets, invoices are currently in accounts at: https://am.ticketmaster.com/gamecocks/invoice with a renewal deadline of Wed., Sept. 29. Fans purchasing new season tickets can do so at: https://fevo.me/3iFrmcW.

Additional men’s basketball season ticket information is available by visiting https://thegamecockclub.com/mbb/ or by calling the Gamecock Ticket Office at 1-800-4SC-FANS.

Below is a complete listing of the 2021-22 non-conference schedule. Game times and broadcast details will be released at a later date.

South Carolina Men’s Basketball 2021-22 Non-Conference Schedule

Nov. 4, Benedict (exhibition)

Nov. 9, USC Upstate

Nov. 12, vs. Princeton (Asheville Championship)

Nov. 14, vs. Western Kentucky/Minnesota (Asheville Championship)

Nov. 18, UAB

Nov. 23, Wofford

Nov. 28, Rider

Dec. 1, at Coastal Carolina

Dec. 5, Georgetown

Dec. 12, vs. Florida State (Rock Hill, S.C.)

Dec. 14, Allen

Dec. 18, at Clemson

Dec. 22, Army

Dec. 29, SC State

Home games in bold

Courtesy – South Carolina Gamecocks