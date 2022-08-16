COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina men’s basketball announced its non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season on Monday. The Gamecocks will have an exhibition to start the year with 13 more games before SEC action begins.

The Gamecocks will step on the floor for the first time under head coach Lamont Paris with an exhibition vs. Mars Hill on Nov. 2 at Colonial Life Arena. Admission will be free.

The team will host South Carolina State on Nov. 7 in the home opener. The Gamecocks will then face Clemson at home on Nov. 11. South Carolina leads the all-time series 91-80.

The Gamecocks will then head to the Holy City to participate in the Charleston Classic. The program will be making its third appearance in the event and first since 2016. Carolina faces Colorado State in its opening game on Thursday, Nov. 17. The Gamecocks will play again Friday and Sunday, both matchups pending the outcome of the previous game.

South Carolina will then return home to face USC Upstate on Friday, Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving.

The Gamecocks then head to Washington D.C. for a pair of games at George Washington (Nov. 30) and Georgetown (Dec. 3). Presbyterian comes to Colonial Life Arena on Dec. 11. The Gamecocks will then hit the road again for a matchup at UAB (Dec. 14).

Carolina will then face East Carolina on a neutral floor in Greenville, S.C., at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Saturday, Dec. 17.

South Carolina concludes the non-conference portion of its schedule with a pair of home games vs. Western Kentucky (Dec. 22) and Eastern Michigan (Dec. 30).

2022 South Carolina Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

