South Carolina, SEC announce 30-game baseball schedule for 2022

BIRMINGHAM – The Southeastern Conference announced its 30-game baseball schedule for the 2022 season this afternoon (Wednesday, Sept. 15).

The Gamecocks will start the conference slate on the road, heading to Knoxville, Tenn., for a three-game series against 2021 College World Series participant Tennessee on March 18-20. Carolina opens the home conference schedule with CWS runner-up Vanderbilt on March 25-27. The Gamecocks then open the month of April with a three-game series at Missouri (April 1-3).

Carolina has back-to-back home SEC series, facing Georgia (April 8-10) and Ole Miss (April 14-16). A trip to Auburn on April 22-24 is followed by a home series against Alabama on April 29-May 1.

The Gamecocks travel to College Station, Texas, for a series at Texas A&M on May 6-8. The home conference slate will finish on May 13-15 with three games against Kentucky. The conference regular season ends on May 19-21 with a three-game set at Florida.

The SEC Tournament will take place at the Hoover Met on May 24-29.

The non-conference portion of the schedule as well as game times and television designations will be announced at a later date.

Fans can currently renew their season tickets for the 2022 season online here. (LINK) The deadline to renew season tickets is Dec. 3, 2021.

Carolina is coming off a 2021 season which saw the Gamecocks go 34-23 overall and 16-14 in the SEC. Carolina hosted a regional at Founders Park this past June for the first time since the 2016 season.

2022 Carolina SEC Baseball Schedule

March 18-20 at Tennessee

March 25-27 VANDERBILT

April 1-3 at Missouri

April 8-10 GEORGIA

April 14-16 OLE MISS

April 22-24 at Auburn

April 29-May 1 ALABAMA

May 6-8 at Texas A&M

May 13-15 KENTUCKY

May 19-21 at Florida

Courtesy – South Carolina Athletics