BIRMINGHAM – The Southeastern Conference announced its 30-game baseball schedule for the 2023 season on Tuesday.
The Gamecocks will start the conference slate on the road, heading to Athens, Ga., for a three-game series against Georgia on March 17-19. Carolina opens the home conference schedule against Missouri on March 24-26.
The SEC Tournament will take place May 23-28 at the Hoover Met.
The non-conference portion of the schedule as well as game times and television designations also will be announced at a later date.
|2023 Carolina SEC Schedule
|March 17-19
|at Georgia
|March 24-26
|Missouri
|March 31-April 2
|at Mississippi State
|April 6-8
|LSU
|April 14-16
|at Vanderbilt
|April 21-23
|Florida
|April 28-30
|Auburn
|May 5-7
|at Kentucky
|May 12-14
|at Arkansas
|May 18-20
|Tennessee
|May 23-28
|SEC Tournament (at Hoover, Ala.)