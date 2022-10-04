BIRMINGHAM – The Southeastern Conference announced its 30-game baseball schedule for the 2023 season on Tuesday.

The Gamecocks will start the conference slate on the road, heading to Athens, Ga., for a three-game series against Georgia on March 17-19. Carolina opens the home conference schedule against Missouri on March 24-26.

The SEC Tournament will take place May 23-28 at the Hoover Met.

The non-conference portion of the schedule as well as game times and television designations also will be announced at a later date.

2023 Carolina SEC Schedule
March 17-19at Georgia
March 24-26Missouri
March 31-April 2at Mississippi State
April 6-8LSU
April 14-16at Vanderbilt
April 21-23Florida
April 28-30Auburn
May 5-7at Kentucky
May 12-14at Arkansas
May 18-20Tennessee
May 23-28SEC Tournament (at Hoover, Ala.)