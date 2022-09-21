BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced times and TV networks for the upcoming men’s basketball conference schedule on Wednesday morning. Fifteen of South Carolina’s 18 league games will be broadcast by the SEC Network.

The first game of the season and the Lamont Paris era will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8 against South Carolina State.

2023 South Carolina Men’s Basketball Conference Schedule (all times EST)

1/3 (Tuesday) – at Vanderbilt – 7 p.m. – SEC Network

1/7 (Saturday) – vs. Tennessee – 3:30 p.m. – SEC Network

1/10 (Tuesday) – at Kentucky – 7 p.m. – ESPN/2

1/14 (Saturday) – vs. Texas A&M- 6 p.m. – SEC Network

1/17 (Tuesday) – vs. Ole Miss – 6:30 p.m. – SEC Network

1/21 (Saturday) – vs. Auburn – 3:30 p.m. – SEC Network

1/25 (Wednesday) – at Florida – 7 p.m. – ESPN2/U

1/28 (Saturday) – at Georgia – 6 p.m. – SEC Network

1/31 (Tuesday) – vs. Mississippi State – 6:30 p.m. – SEC Network

2/4 (Saturday) – vs. Arkansas – 3:30 p.m. – SEC Network

2/7 (Tuesday) – at Missouri – 9 p.m. – SEC Network

2/11 (Saturday) – at Ole Miss – 1 p.m. – SEC Network

2/14 (Tuesday) – vs. Vanderbilt – 6:30 p.m. – SEC Network

2/18 (Saturday) – at LSU – 1 p.m. – SEC Network

2/22 (Wednesday) – vs. Alabama – 9 p.m. – ESPN/2/U

2/25 (Saturday) – at Tennessee – 6 p.m. – SEC Network

2/28 (Tuesday) – at Mississippi State – 9 p.m. – SEC Network

3/4 (Saturday) – vs. Georgia – 1 p.m. – SEC Network

3/8-12 – SEC Tournament (Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, Tenn.)