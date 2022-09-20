COLUMBIA – The Southeastern Conference has released the 2023 football schedules for all SEC schools. South Carolina has seven home games, four road trips and one neutral site contest slated for the 2023 campaign.

South Carolina will open the 2023 season with a neutral site game in Charlotte against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Sept. 2. North Carolina leads the all-time series 35-20-4, but South Carolina has won seven of the last nine meetings between these two bordering flagship state universities.

The 2023 Gamecocks’ home opener is set for Sept. 9 when the Furman Paladins make their way to Williams-Brice Stadium. South Carolina holds a 28-20-1 all-time lead over the Paladins.

The Gamecocks open the 2023 SEC portion of the schedule on the road at Georgia on Sept. 16. The Bulldogs hold a 54-19-2 lead in the all-time series, including a 30-9 advantage when the game has been played in Athens.

Carolina’s SEC home opener is set for Sept. 23 when the Mississippi State Bulldogs come to Columbia.

South Carolina wraps up the month of September with a date at Tennessee on Sept. 30. The Volunteers lead the all-time series by a 28-10-2 margin.

The Gamecocks will enjoy their lone off week of the season on the weekend of Oct. 7 before returning to SEC action on Oct. 14 when they host the Florida Gators.

The Gamecocks are on the road in SEC play each of the next two weeks, traveling to Missouri on Oct. 21, then to Texas A&M on Oct. 28 in a pair of trophy games. The Mayor’s Cup will be up for grabs when the two schools that call Columbia home meet at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium. The Tigers have won the last three meetings to take a 7-5 lead in the all-time series. The Bonham Trophy will be in the balance when Carolina travels to College Station a week later. The Aggies have won all eight of the meetings between the two “permanent” SEC rivals.

South Carolina finishes the 2023 regular season with four-consecutive home games during the month of November.

The traditional regular season finale for the Palmetto State bragging rights is set for Nov. 25 when the Clemson Tigers invade Williams-Brice Stadium. Clemson leads the series by a 72-42-4 margin.

SOUTH CAROLINA 2023 SCHEDULE

Sept. 2 vs North Carolina (in Charlotte)

Sept. 9 FURMAN

Sept. 16 at Georgia*

Sept. 23 MISSISSIPPI STATE*

Sept. 30 at Tennessee*

Oct. 7 OPEN DATE

Oct. 14 FLORIDA*

Oct. 21 at Missouri*

Oct. 28 at Texas A&M*

Nov. 4 JACKSONVILLE STATE

Nov. 11 VANDERBILT*

Nov. 18 KENTUCKY*

Nov. 25 CLEMSON

*-SEC Game