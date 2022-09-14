|BIRMINGHAM – The SEC announced its 30-game baseball schedule for the 2023 season this afternoon. The Gamecocks will start the conference slate on the road, heading to Fayetteville, AR, for a three-game series against 2022 College World Series participant Arkansas on March 17-19. Carolina opens the home conference schedule against LSU on March 24-26.
2023 South Carolina SEC Schedule – BOLD games are home
March 17-19 at Arkansas
March 24-26 vs. LSU
March 31-April 2 at Kentucky
April 6-8 vs. Florida
April 14-16 at Vanderbilt
April 21-23 vs. Tennessee
April 28-30 vs. Missouri
May 5-7 at Georgia
May 12-14 Auburn
May 18-20 at Mississippi State
May 23-28 – SEC Tournament (at Hoover, Ala.)
South Carolina, SEC release 30 game conference baseball schedule for 2023
by: Chris Parks
Posted:
Updated: