BIRMINGHAM – The SEC announced its 30-game baseball schedule for the 2023 season this afternoon. The Gamecocks will start the conference slate on the road, heading to Fayetteville, AR, for a three-game series against 2022 College World Series participant Arkansas on March 17-19. Carolina opens the home conference schedule against LSU on March 24-26.



2023 South Carolina SEC Schedule – BOLD games are home

March 17-19 at Arkansas

March 24-26 vs. LSU

March 31-April 2 at Kentucky

April 6-8 vs. Florida

April 14-16 at Vanderbilt

April 21-23 vs. Tennessee

April 28-30 vs. Missouri

May 5-7 at Georgia

May 12-14 Auburn

May 18-20 at Mississippi State

May 23-28 – SEC Tournament (at Hoover, Ala.)