COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina got its 2022-23 SEC Women’s Basketball schedule from the league office today.

The Gamecocks’ SEC title defense tips off on Dec. 29 against Texas A&M at Colonial Life Arena followed a Jan. 2 trip to Athens, Ga., for the first of two matchups with the Lady Bulldogs. Another home-and-home opponent comes to Columbia next with Auburn set for tipoff at Colonial Life Arena on Jan. 5.

The first set of back-to-back road games opens at Mississippi State on Jan. 8 and finishes at long-time rival Kentucky on Jan. 12. The next week features a Jan. 15 visit from Missouri followed by a trip to Vanderbilt on Jan. 19. January ends on a split week with NCAA Tournament participant Arkansas visiting Columbia on Jan. 22 ahead of a trip to WNIT quarterfinalist Alabama on Jan. 29.

South Carolina hosts the return game from Kentucky on Feb. 2 before stepping out of conference play to travel to UConn on Feb. 5. The Gamecocks stay on the road for their return trip to Auburn on Feb. 9.

Next, Colonial Life Arena will finally host back-to-back SEC games, welcoming LSU on Feb. 12 and Florida on Feb. 16. The Gamecocks are back on the road, traveling to Ole Miss on Feb. 19 and then Tennessee on Feb. 23. The regular season closes in Columbia against border rival Georgia on Feb. 26.

The Gamecocks have won six SEC regular-season championships in the last nine seasons. Dawn Staley is 167-55 in SEC play with that .752 winning percentage second only to Tennessee’s Pat Summitt (.874) in league history.