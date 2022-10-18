COLUMBIA, S.C. – Reigning National and SEC Regular-Season Champion South Carolina was predicted to win the 2023 SEC women’s basketball championship in voting by a select panel of both SEC and national media members, the league office announced today. The group tapped seniors Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke for the Preseason All-SEC First Team as well.

Head coach Dawn Staley returns 10 letterwinners from last year’s championship squad, including four of the five starters. All four are seniors, including fifth-year senior Victaria Saxton, who elected to return for her extra season of eligibility. Boston, Cooke and defensive star Brea Beal are the other three as the vaunted 2019 signing class, which also includes Laeticia Amihere and Oliva Thompson to rank No. 1 in the country, enters its senior season. The group has lost just three SEC games combined in its first three years in the Garnet and Black and has won two of the program’s six SEC regular-season championships.

The reigning National Player of the Year, Boston is back for another season after a record-setting junior campaign. The NCAA Final Four MOP led the NCAA with a program-record 30 double-doubles last season, including an SEC-record 27 consecutive.

Cooke is a two-time All-America and All-SEC selection who was part of the NCAA Women’s Final Four All-Tournament Team in each of her last two seasons. The dynamic scorer has reached double-figure points 74 times in her 100 career games, including 14 games of at least 20 points. In 2021-22, she was third on the team in points and assists.

South Carolina will host an exhibition game against Benedict on Mon., Oct. 31, prior to officially opening the 2022-23 season on Mon., Nov. 7, against ETSU at Colonial Life Arena.

2022-23 SEC Preseason Media Poll

1. South Carolina

2. Tennessee

3. LSU

4. Arkansas

5. Ole Miss

6. Florida

7. Kentucky

8. Mississippi State

9. Georgia

10. Alabama

11. Texas A&M

12. Missouri

13. Auburn

14. Vanderbilt

Preseason Player of the Year

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Preseason All-SEC First Team

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Zia Cooke, South Carolina

Jordan Horston, Tennessee

Rickea Jackson, Tennessee

Tamari Key, Tennessee

Preseason All-SEC Second Team

Jessika Carter, Mississippi State

Brittany Davis, Alabama

Hayley Frank, Missouri

Anastasia Hayes, Mississippi State

Alexis Morris, LSU

Angel Reese, LSU