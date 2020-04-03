South Florence alum Derick Urquhart sticking to his baseball roots in Florence

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – For South Florence native Derick Urquhart his field of dreams were only a few miles down the road, in a place where he knew he would always return to.

The 1994 graduate and baseball standout, furthered his career at the University of South Carolina. The four-year letterman still holds the Gamecock record with 223 runs scored in a career, is one of seven players to hit for the cycle, and the only one to do it twice.

Urquhart was drafted in the 16th round by the Montreal Expos (present day Washington Nationals). After three seasons he played with the Anaheim Angels in both AA and AAA.

By the age of 28, Urquhart knew life was taking him in a different direction.

“I had a really fun and good six year career , but I also knew (with) not being a high prospect at onen point it was time to hang it up.”

He returned to the Pee Dee, where he started a 17 year stint with the Local American Legion team, Florence Post 1. Urquhart has lead his program to four state titles.