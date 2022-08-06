SOUTH FLORENCE (WBTW) – Last season was a year of adjustments for South Florence. Just five games into the season, the Bruins lost their quarterback. LaNorris Sellers suffered an unusual injury, that involved a bone in his chest.

Though Sellers didn’t know if he would play again, he still helped in many ways. Sellers returned to the sidelines as support, for South Florence. The Bruins went on to finished the season, with a 8-3 record. It was the school’s first winning season, since 2014.

Sellers is expected to start at QB for South Florence. The Bruins open the season on the road, against Goose Creek on August 19th.