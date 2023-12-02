ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Florence Bruins snapped their 29-game winning streak after dropping the title game to Westside 34-32.

South Florence came out hot leading 20-7 at the end of the first quarter, but Westside finished strong outscoring the Bruins 14-0 in the fourth quarter. Penalties were a problem for South Florence, the Bruins were flagged eight times for sixty-eight total yards. Junior running back Zion Gilbert rushed for 200 yards.

The Bruins finished the season with an 14-1 mark, 5-0 in region play and Region 6-4A regular season champions.