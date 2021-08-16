South Florence football preview 2021

FLORENCE (WBTW) – Like their neighbors, West Florence and Wilson, South Florence is set to open up a brand-new state of the art stadium this fall. The Bruins are hoping to turn all that excitement and energy from their new place into more wins in 2021.

In Drew Marlowe’s first season, the guys went 2-6 overall. They will be young once again with just 11 seniors on the roster, including their all-region linebacker Eric Cooper. Sophomores and juniors dominate the roster like their quarterback, Virginia commit LaNorris Sellers. He’s a dual threat with his legs and big time arm and should be able to carry the Bruins through their difficult Region 6-4A slate.

Head Coach: Drew Marlowe (2nd season)

2020 record: 2-6. 1-5 in Region 6-4A, did not make the playoffs

2021 first game: Friday, August 20 vs. Bluffton – 7pm