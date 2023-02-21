FLORENCE, SC – Francis Marion University graduate student Will Hardee was named the Conference Carolinas Baseball Player of the Week for the period of February 13-19.

Hardee, a product of South Florence High School, batted .409 (9-for-22) in six games last week. He scored three runs, drove in six, recorded a double, and had an on-base percentage of .480.

His week included three multi-hit games and he drove in six runs as the Patriots swept Chowan University in the opening conference series of the year.

Hardee is a fifth-year starter who is taking advantage of the extra year granted by the NCAA because of the covid pandemic. He is a two-time All-Conference selection, once in Conference Carolinas and once in the Peach Belt Conference. He was also an All-Region pick in 2022.

Francis Marion (6-5, 3-0) will host the defending NCAA Division II national champion and top-ranked North Greenville University for a three-game conference series this weekend.