MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Just two teams remained in the high school football playoffs entering Friday’s lower state finals, Johnsonville and South Florence. The winners advancing to next weekend’s state finals at South Carolina State in Orangeburg.

SCHSL Class 4A Lower State Final:

Irmo 21

South Florence 28 (Final)

South Florence will face Westside in the Class 4A State Final Saturday, Dec. 2 at Noon at SC State University

SCHSL Class 1A Lower State Final:

Johnsonville 20

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 10 (Final)

Johnsonville will face Christ Church in the Class 1A State Final Friday, Dec. 1 at 2pm at SC State University