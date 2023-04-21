Greenville, SC: The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame named South Florence senior quarterback LaNorris Sellers as their recipient of the 2023 Bridge Builder Excellence Award. The prestigious award recognizes and encourages excellence in the community, in the classroom, and on the field.

The South Florence High School quarterback has distinguished himself as a formidable force on the football field, showcasing exceptional talent and leadership throughout his high school career. As a key player in leading South Florence to a state championship victory, Sellers has garnered numerous accolades, including recognition as an All-State quarterback, WBTW News13 Blitz player of the year, and runner up for Mr. Football. Sellers’ impressive performance in the Shrine Bowl further solidified his status as one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation – named MVP of the coveted award. His outstanding character and unwavering commitment to excellence are evident both on and off the field, which has earned the respect of his teammates, coaches, and peers alike.

As he looks to the future, Sellers has signed to play football at the University of South Carolina this fall and even enrolled early at USC this January. On April 15th, Sellers’ talents were already on display during the University of South Carolina’s spring game, completing a perfect 50-yard pass. His remarkable track record of unwavering commitment to football and the community makes him a standout athlete.

This is the fourth straight year the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame has given out the Bridge Builder Excellence Award. Previous winners include Davion Joyner of Dorchester High School/Limestone College (2022), Nemo Squire of Dillon High School/East Carolina University (2021), Javarius Youmans of Allendale-Fairfax High School/North Greenville University (2020).