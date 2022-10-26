MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl and South Carolina Athletics Coaches Association have announced the 7 finalists for the Mr. Football award, the top individual honor for high school seniors in the Palmetto State.
• Jarvis Green,
Dutch Fork High School
Verbally committed to James Madison University
• Bryson James,
Clinton High School
Currently uncommitted
• Raheim Jeter,
Spartanburg High School
Verbally committed to East Carolina University
• Xzavier McLeod,
Camden High School
Verbally committed to the University of South Carolina
• Jonah Norris,
Lexington High School
Currently uncommitted
• LaNorris Sellers
South Florence High School, verbally committed to Syracuse University
The winner will be announced on Saturday, December 10th at the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl in Myrtle Beach.