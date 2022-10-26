MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl and South Carolina Athletics Coaches Association have announced the 7 finalists for the Mr. Football award, the top individual honor for high school seniors in the Palmetto State.

• Jarvis Green,

Dutch Fork High School

Verbally committed to James Madison University

• Bryson James,

Clinton High School

Currently uncommitted

• Raheim Jeter,

Spartanburg High School

Verbally committed to East Carolina University

• Xzavier McLeod,

Camden High School

Verbally committed to the University of South Carolina

• Jonah Norris,

Lexington High School

Currently uncommitted

• LaNorris Sellers

South Florence High School, verbally committed to Syracuse University

The winner will be announced on Saturday, December 10th at the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl in Myrtle Beach.