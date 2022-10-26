MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl and South Carolina Athletics Coaches Association have announced the 7 finalists for the Mr. Football award, the top individual honor for high school seniors in the Palmetto State.

• Jarvis Green,

Dutch Fork High School

Verbally committed to James Madison University

• Bryson James,

Clinton High School

Currently uncommitted

• Raheim Jeter,

Spartanburg High School

Verbally committed to East Carolina University

• Xzavier McLeod,

Camden High School

Verbally committed to the University of South Carolina

• Jonah Norris,

Lexington High School

Currently uncommitted

LaNorris Sellers

South Florence High School, verbally committed to Syracuse University

The winner will be announced on Saturday, December 10th at the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl in Myrtle Beach.