South Florence, West Florence, Wilson Football each to host home game on campus

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The South Florence, West Florence, and Wilson football teams will each play one home game on their own campuses this fall. Currently the teams all play and share Florence Memorial Stadium. This will be a first for some of the schools as they aim to try something a little different in 2019.
South Florence athletic director told News13 this, this afternoon:
“The response by the South Florence community to the announcement of an on campus varsity football game has been overwhelming. You can truly feel the sense of pride. There will be challenges in carrying out this plan, but with the help of the Bruin faithful, we are certainly up to the task.”
Wilson will host Lower Richland on Friday, September 13 at 7:30pm
South Florence will host St. James on Friday, October 4 at 7:30pm
West Florence will host Socastee on Friday, October 18 at 7:30pm
Each of these schools have soccer fields, so the length of a football field is no issue. They will probably need to bring in more bleachers, portable scoreboards, and other football related equipment. All three schools are hopeful down the road they will get stadiums built on their own campuses. Memorial Stadium opened back in 1949.