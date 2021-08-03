Carvers Bay football preview 2021

HEMINGWAY (WBTW) – After a subpar 2019 season, the Bears came roaring back in 2020 and won Region 4-1A en-route to making the playoffs once again. Head coach Matthew Richard begins his third season after Hall of Famer Nate Thompson took an assistant coaching spot at Conway. Richard returns a lot of experience in 2021 and that includes their quarterback Kayshaun Brockington, running back Joshua Walker, and Tony Bell. The Bears look to compete for back to back regional titles and a deep run into the Class A playoffs in November and December.

Head Coach: Matthew Richard – 3rd season

2020 record: 6-3, 4-0 in Region 4-1A, advanced to Class A Lower State Final, lost to Lake View

2021 first game: Friday, August 20 at Waccamaw – 7:30pm