High School Basketball playoff scores – February 19

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The first round of the SCHSL boys and girls basketball playoffs continued on Wednesday. Below are the scores from our area teams.
SCHSL Class 5A Boys:
Stratford 53
Conway 57 (Final)
James Island 62
West Florence 72 (Final)
Carolina Forest 55
Wando 51 (Final)
St. James 28
Goose Creek 52 (Final)
SCHSL Class 4A Boys:
Hartsville 45
AC Flora 54 (Final)
Orangeburg-Wilk 50
Marlboro County 62 (Final)
North Myrtle Beach 73
Hilton Head Island 51 (Final)
Midland Valley 51
Myrtle Beach 72 (Final)
Darlington 58
Brookland-Cayce 56 (Final/OT)
SCHSL Class 2A Boys:
Woodland 56
East Clarendon 34 (Final)
Philip Simmons 54
Johnsonville 102 (Final)
Latta
Calhoun County
Mullins 47
Whale Branch 69 (Final)
Carvers Bay 43
Allendale-Fairfax 74 (Final)