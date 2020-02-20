Breaking News Alert
High School Basketball playoff scores – February 19

The Conway boys won their SCHSL Class 5A playoff opener over Stratford, 57-53 on Wednesday night.

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The first round of the SCHSL boys and girls basketball playoffs continued on Wednesday. Below are the scores from our area teams.

SCHSL Class 5A Boys:

Stratford 53
Conway 57 (Final)

James Island 62
West Florence 72 (Final)

Carolina Forest 55
Wando 51 (Final)

St. James 28
Goose Creek 52 (Final)

SCHSL Class 4A Boys:

Hartsville 45
AC Flora 54 (Final)

Orangeburg-Wilk 50
Marlboro County 62 (Final)

North Myrtle Beach 73
Hilton Head Island 51 (Final)

Midland Valley 51
Myrtle Beach 72 (Final)

Darlington 58
Brookland-Cayce 56 (Final/OT)

SCHSL Class 2A Boys:

Woodland 56
East Clarendon 34 (Final)

Philip Simmons 54
Johnsonville 102 (Final)

Latta
Calhoun County

Mullins 47
Whale Branch 69 (Final)

Carvers Bay 43
Allendale-Fairfax 74 (Final)

