The Blitz – Week 1 scores, highlights, video, and pictures

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina redshirt senior linebacker Silas Kelly was tabbed the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday.

In just his second game back after missing the final 10 games last season and undergoing two surgeries on his knee this spring, Kelly led the Chants with eight tackles, five of which were solo stops, 2.0 sacks, and 2.0 tackles-for-loss in the win over Campbell last Friday night (Sept. 18).