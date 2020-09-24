The Blitz – Week 1 scores, highlights, video, and pictures

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – High School Football has returned to all parts of South Carolina. Below are the scores, highlights, video, and pictures from the first week of the season in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

THURSDAY SCORES:

Buford
Cheraw

North Central
Chesterfield

Lamar
Great Falls

Timmonsville
Hemingway

East Clarendon
Scott’s Branch

FRIDAY SCORES:

South Florence
Carolina Forest

St. James
Conway

Sumter
Socastee

Darlington
Myrtle Beach

North Myrtle Beach
Hartsville

West Florence
Wilson

Aynor
Lakewood

Waccamaw
Georgetown

Dillon
Loris

Lake City
Crestwood

Marlboro County
Manning

Marion
Andrews

Latta
Kingstree

Johnsonville
Hannah-Pamplico

Lake View
Green Sea Floyds

CE Murray
Carvers Bay

SCISA Scoreboard:

Christian Academy
Dorchester Academy

Carolina Academy
Dillon Christian

Trinity Collegiate
Ben Lippen

Pee Dee Academy
Robert E. Lee Academy

