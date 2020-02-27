Spurrier headlines 2020 South Carolina Football Hall of Fame class

Greenville, S.C.: The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame (SCFHOF) announces the Class of 2020 and information on the annual enshrinement ceremony. The 2020 Enshrinement Ceremony is set for April 2, 2020 with a 6:30pm start at the Hilton Greenville. SC State legendary head coach and SCFHOF Class of 2013 Inductee Willie Jeffries will serve as the Master of Ceremonies. The 2019 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy presented by Hale’s Jewelers recipient Trevor Lawrence, the inaugural Bridge Builder Excellence Award, and the 2020 Humanitarian of the Year will also be honored at the ceremony.



The Class of 2020 inductees include Coach Art Baker (Sumter, SC/Presbyterian College), Robert Porcher (Wando, SC/South Carolina State), Willie Scott (Newberry, SC/University of South Carolina), Coach Steve Spurrier (University of Florida/HC at University of South Carolina), and Charlie Waters (N. Augusta HS/Clemson University).



About:

“It’s More than football…. It’s …Making A Difference Through Football.” Honoring the state of South Carolina’s football legends and being a catalyst for youth, workforce, and community development. We are a 501(c)3 organization.

Art Baker

The Sumter, South Carolina native is a 1948 graduate of Edmunds High School (now Sumter High School) and mostly known for his longtime collegiate assistant and head coaching career. He is a 1953 graduate of Presbyterian College where he was the starting halfback for two seasons. After graduating, he started his collegiate coaching career as an assistant with his alma mater, Presbyterian College. From there he joined Frank Howard’s staff at Clemson as the RB coach in 1965. After another assistant coaching job at Texas Tech he returned to South Carolina as the Furman University head coach in 1973. He would stay at Furman until 1977. During his time there he would hire Dick Sheridan (SCFHOF17), Jimmy Satterfield and Bobby Johnson as assistants. They would all become future successful head coaches of the Paladins. In 1978, Coach Baker would be hired by The Citadel as their head football coach and remained there until 1982.

After two more assistant coaching jobs at East Carolina (1983) and Florida State (1984) he returned to East Carolina as head football coach in 1985. Coach Baker retired from coaching in 1988 and returned to South Carolina as the Associate Athletics Director for Development and Gamecock Club Director at the University of South Carolina. He remained at that position for six and a half years, retiring on June 30, 1995. Baker is on the Board of Directors for the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame and a 1995 class member. Coach Baker at 90 years young, has recently moved back to Sumter, SC with his wife Edith.



Robert Porcher

The Wando, South Carolina native is a graduate of Huger Cainhoy High School. He started out at Tennessee State in 1988-1989 and then transferred to play for legendary South Carolina State Head Coach Willie Jeffries (SCFHOF13) in 1990-1991. His play as a Bulldog earned the 6’3” 275-pound defensive end a first-round draft (26th overall) pick in the 1992 NFL draft by the Detroit Lions. He spent his entire 13-year career in Detroit accumulating a franchise history record 95.5 career sacks. He became the first Detroit Lion player to record double-digit sack totals in four consecutive seasons from 1996-1999. Between 1996-2001, Porcher recorded 68 sacks, the second-highest total in the NFL during that span. His play on the field earned him Pro-Bowl and All-Pro honors in 1997, 1999, and 2001.

Since retiring, Porcher has become actively involved in community and business interests throughout Michigan and his home state of South Carolina. The Detroit Lions organization honored Robert Porcher’s community contributions by naming their Annual Man of the Year award after him. He was inducted into the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame in 2009, and in 2017, he was selected to the Black College Football Hall of Fame.



Willie Scott

Born and raised in Newberry, SC as the son of educators at Newberry High School, Willie Scott graduated from the University of South Carolina (UofSC) in 1981. Scott lead UofSC in receiving as a senior in 1980 with 34 receptions for 469 yards. He finished his career in the top 10 on the school’s career reception list, and his 109 yards in the 1980 Gator Bowl was a school record for 30 years (Alshon Jeffery). His athleticism, blocking ability, and size as a 6’5” 245lb tight end made him a first-round pick (3rd player in UofSC history) and 14th overall in the 1981 NFL Draft to the Kansas City Chiefs. He would be the second first round draft pick with Gamecock ties that year, as George Rogers, the Heisman Trophy winner went number one overall to the New Orleans Saints. Scott stayed with the Chiefs through 1985 and then signed with the New England Patriots in 1986 and stayed there until 1988.

Since retiring from playing, Scott has spent time coaching at the NFL, college, and high school level. Those coaching stops include the New England Patriots, East Carolina, South Carolina State, Savannah State, and Newberry College. He has also coached at Brookland-Cayce, Calhoun County, Pelion, and Saluda High Schools.

Willie Scott is a 2006 member of the University of South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame and the SEC (Southeastern Conference) Hall of Fame. In 2004 he was selected to the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame. He was recognized as part of the University of South Carolina modern era all-time football team.



Coach Steve Spurrier

The Miami Beach, Florida native grew up in Tennessee as a multi-sport star at Science Hill High School in Johnson City, TN. The 1966 Heisman Trophy winner at the University of Florida (UF) became a legendary collegiate head coach winning one ACC Championship (Duke), seven SEC Championships (UF), and a national championship (UF) in a 12-year span.

In 2005, Coach Spurrier accepted the head coaching job at theUniversity of South Carolina (UofSC). He took the Gamecock program to new heights, leading them to three of the four 10-win seasons in program history, as well as the school’s only three 11-win seasons, top-10 poll finishes, and its first SEC East division title. While there, he also produced a first overall NFL draft pick in Jadeveon Clowney. Spurrier led the Gamecocks to five straight victories over in-state rival Clemson.

Coach Spurrier retired as the winningest coach in both UF and UofSC history. Coach Spurrier was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a player in 1986 and as a coach in 2017, making him one of four members to be inducted as both a player and a coach. In 2016, Spurrier returned to UF as an ambassador and consultant to the athletic department. Coach Spurrier married his college sweetheart, Jerri, on September 14,1966. They have four children—Lisa, Amy, Steve, Jr., and Scott.



Charlie Waters

Born in Miami, FL, Charlie Waters moved with his family to South Carolina where he attended North Augusta High School as a football and baseball star. He would play in the 1965 Shrine Bowl and upon graduation in 1966 signed a football scholarship to play at Clemson University. He started out as a quarterback and then finished his collegiate career as a wide receiver. In 1969, he caught 44 passes for 738 yards as a senior, a Clemson record at that time, and earn an All-ACC selection. Waters was inducted into the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame in 1981.

In the 1970 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys picked him in the third round, 66th overall as a defensive back, although he never played that position in college. In his first five seasons, he spent time at corner and free safety, but his career really took off in 1975 when he became the mainstay at strong safety. The Cowboys safety would go onto play through the 1981 season, playing in five Super Bowls and winning two (VI, XII), being named to three Pro Bowls (1976-1978), and named Second-Team All-Pro twice (1977, 1978). He intercepted 41 passes (third all-time in Cowboys history) in his career and recovered 7 fumbles. His nine playoff interceptions are an NFL record. After retiring from playing he became an NFL and college coach, as well as a commentator for a short time. He also managed a gas marketing company with his longtime teammate Cliff Harris.

He and his wife, Rosie, currently live in Texas. They are the parents of three sons Cody (deceased), Ben and Cliff. Waters is also a member of the North Augusta Sports Hall of Fame and South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame (1980).



Courtesy – SC Football Hall of Fame





