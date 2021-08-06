St. James football preview 2021

MURRELLS INLET (WBTW) – The St. James football preview is currently on pause right now due to COVID-19 within their program. Head coach Tommy Norwood and company will not play in the Conway Kickoff Classic next week and instead prep off the turf to gear up for the 2021 season.

The Sharks return 11 seniors on offense and defense, including their quarterback Joey McMenamin and Division 1 prospect on defense, Ben Smith-Sapp. Their strengths lay in key skill position players on offense and defense. They’ll need to replace some of their offensive line though.

St. James will hope to turn the corner and compete for a playoff spot in Region 6-5A.

Head Coach: Tommy Norwood – 4th season

2020 record: 3-5, 0-4 in Region 6-5A, did not make the playoffs

2021 first game: Friday, August 20th vs. Loris – 7:30pm