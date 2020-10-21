St. James High School football game against North Myrtle Beach cancelled

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The St. James High School football game against North Myrtle Beach has been cancelled, the school announced.

The non-region game was scheduled for Oct. 30. St. James’ homecoming is now scheduled for Nov. 13 against Waccamaw.

This comes as two Horry County volleyball teams are under quarantine after a St. James player tested positive for COVID-19.

St. James and Sumter junior varsity football teams were also placed in quarantine after two St. James players tested positive before a game against Sumter last week.