St. James junior Adrian Anderson competing the DJ World Junior Golf Championships

MURRELLS INLET (WBTW) – St. James junior Adrian Anderson is competing with the best around the globe and United States in this weekend’s Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championships at the TPC Myrtle Beach in Murrells Inlet.

Anderson is one of 30 girls in the field. She’s currently the number 1 ranked player in the Carolinas Junior Golf Association and won a pair of tournaments in 2020 and already have one victory to her credit in 2021.

Anderson is just the next in line of a history of great golfers to come from St. James High School. The most recent is current Gamecock golfer Smith Knaffle.

The event runs from Friday through Sunday with a girls and boys field. Each of the individuals will play 54 holes through the 3 days. Current world #1 and former CCU golfer Dustin Johnson was in town on Thursday at his golf school there to meet and greet with all the participants.

Anderson shot an 82, 10 over on Friday.