MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Our first Grand Strand Blitz player of the week for the 2022 season is St. James junior quarterback Connor Schwalm. He totaled 283 yards and 3 scores in helping the Sharks take down the Waccamaw Warriors last Saturday, 38-6.

The Sharks will look to go to 2-0 when they travel to Philip Simmons on Friday at 7:30pm