St. James Sharks Football Preview

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – The St. James Sharks haven’t had the same success on the field in football as in other sports. The 2019 team is hoping to change that tune this fall.

The team and school helped put together a repainted and revamped weight room to use. Tommy Norwood begins his 2nd season as the head coach and hopes to continue to bring stability to a program that’s seen so much change in recent years.

The Sharks return 11 starters from 2018 and feel good about their depth, running backs, defensive line, and special teams. Deondray Stanfield will be in the backfield and has the potential to be one of the best RBs in Horry County.

2018 record: 1-7, 1-4 in Region 6-5A, did not make the playoffs

Head Coach: Tommy Norwood

Offensive Starters Returning: 6

Defensive Starters Returning: 5

2019 first game: Friday, August 23 vs. Loris – 7:30pm