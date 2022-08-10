MURRELLS INLET (WBTW) – While there have been flashes of brilliance at times, the St. James Shark football team is hoping those flashes become more consistent in 2022. The guys are looking to compete in a tough Region 5-5A and make the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 season.

Their strengths will be in the wide receiving core and their defensive front 7. They’ll need to find some consistency on the offensive line.

St. James Info:

Head Coach: Tommy Norwood (6th season)

2021 record: 3-4, 0-4 in Region 6-5A play

Offensive Starters Back: 6

Defensive Starters Back: 5

2022 first game: Friday, August 19 at North Myrtle Beach – 7:30pm