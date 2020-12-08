Staggs named Broyles Award nominee as a top assistant coach in the country

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Coastal Carolina defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Chad Staggs was named a 2020 Broyles Award nominee, the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation announced on Tuesday, Dec. 8. The award honors college football’s top assistant coaches.

In his second year at CCU, Staggs’ defense ranks in the top 30 nationally in 10 statistical categories including eight in turnovers forced (19), ninth in interceptions (12), 11th in scoring defense (16.8 ppg), 12th in fourth-down conversion percentage defense (34.8 percent), 17th in sacks per game (3.20), and 20th in passing yards allowed per game (187.7).



The “Black Swarm” defense also ranks 21st nationally in team passing efficiency (117.86), 22nd in total defense per game (330.5), 23rd in fumble recoveries (7), and 29th in third-down conference percentage defense (35.5 percent).



CCU’s defense also leads the Sun Belt in scoring defense at 16.8 points per game, first downs defense with 168 first downs allowed, and fourth-down conversion percent defense at 34.8 percent.



Staggs’ defense this season has had a player earn Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week recognition six times this season, while four Chants in Tarron Jackson (8.5 sacks), C.J. Brewer (6.5), Jeffrey Gunter (5.5), and Silas Kelly (4.5) all rank in the top 10 in the conference in sacks.



Cornerback D’Jordan Strong leads the nation in interceptions with five, as 10 different Chants have picked up at least one turnover for the CCU defense this season.

The 56 nominees in this year’s class were selected from approximately 1,270 assistant coaches representing 127 Division 1 programs across the country. The Broyles Award selection process includes the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), broadcasters, a college football hall-of-fame selection committee, and current college head coaches.

A 43-member selection committee of distinguished former head coaches, broadcasters, and a committee representing the FWAA will select 15 semi-finalists and five finalists from the list of nominees and an overall winner.



The winner of the 2019 Broyles Award was Joe Brady, passing game coordinator at LSU. Previous winners are not eligible to be nominated for the Broyles Award until the completion of three seasons.



Proceeds from the 2020 Broyles Award support the mission of the Broyles Foundation; to provide a game plan through education, support, and resources to Alzheimer’s caregivers. The Broyles Foundation can be followed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

