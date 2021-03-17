Steakhouse Elite to sponsor NASCAR Xfinity race in Darlington in May

DARLINGTON, S.C. (March 17, 2021) – Darlington Raceway and Steakhouse Elite announce a partnership on the entitlement of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on May 8. Steakhouse Elite, an industry leader in the burger craft movement, expands its existing partnership for the entitlement of the spring Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway. The official race name will be the Steakhouse Elite 200.

“Steakhouse Elite has been at the forefront of the burger craft movement, so we welcome them as part of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR at Darlington Raceway,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “We look forward to the intense competition of NASCAR’s future stars racing on the track Too Tough To Tame in the Steakhouse Elite 200.”

The Steakhouse Elite 200 Xfinity Series race will be held on Saturday, May 8 at 1:00 p.m. as part of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR at Darlington Raceway. The Lady in Black previously hosted spring Xfinity Series races from 1982-2014 and 2020.

“We are pleased to be a part of this official throwback Mother’s Day weekend at Darlington Raceway,” says Ty Freeborn, CEO at Steakhouse Elite. “Steakhouse Elite burgers offer a great opportunity to fire up the grill this weekend and honor mothers across the country with our signature Kobe-Crafted™ burgers.”

Steakhouse Elite, based in the Bronx, N.Y., provides superior quality, innovative beef products that are American-raised, responsibly handled and USDA-certified to the highest standard. Its complete line of fresh and frozen burgers are “tailored to your taste”. To learn more about Steakhouse Elite, visit steakhouseelite.com.

2021 NASCAR Season

The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR moves to a new dedicated spring weekend as The Lady in Black unites generations of race fans to celebrate on Mother’s Day as part of the new spring weekend of action-packed racing featuring all three premier series on May 7-9. Darlington will host the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series on Friday night, May 7 at 7:30 p.m., the Steakhouse Elite 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, May 8 at 1:00 p.m. and the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, May 9 at 3:30 p.m.

The Tradition Continues as the famed Cook Out Southern 500® will launch the NASCAR Playoffs for the second consecutive year as part of a Labor Day weekend of racing on Sept. 4-5. The Xfinity Series will compete on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 3:30 p.m. The Cook Out Southern 500® Cup Series Playoff race will once again compete at night on Sunday, Sept. 5 at 6:00 p.m.

NASCAR tickets are available for purchase via phone at 866-459-7223 or online at darlingtonraceway.com.

About Darlington Raceway

Darlington Raceway, nicknamed The Lady in Black and the track Too Tough To Tame, is home to the award-winning Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR and annually hosts two NASCAR Cup Series race weekends, along with the NASCAR Xfinity Series and/or NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Opening in 1950, Darlington Raceway is “A NASCAR Tradition” and NASCAR’s original superspeedway with its famed 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval, challenging the sports best in one of the most iconic NASCAR races, the Southern 500®. For more information about Darlington Raceway, visit darlingtonraceway.com.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour), one local grassroots series and three international series. The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

About Steakhouse Elite

Steakhouse Elite is an industry leader in the craft burger movement. From its signature Kobe-Crafted™ burger, with the distinct and buttery flavor of American-style Kobe beef from Wagyu cattle, to its grass-fed and classic Angus lines, Steakhouse Elite turns any backyard cookout into a special occasion. Shopper are invited to taste the difference by buying Steakhouse Elite burgers at their local grocery store. To learn more about Steakhouse Elite’s premium products and a list of retail outlets available to purchase, visit www.steakhouseelite.com.

Courtesy – Darlington Raceway