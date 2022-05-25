MONTGOMERY, Ala. — After a lengthy discussion on Wednesday afternoon with the Sun Belt Conference baseball head coaches, the tournament games will move to a single-elimination format beginning on Friday, May 27.

The decision was made following a very long weather delay on Wednesday and with the potential for more rain and storms in Thursday’s weather forecast.

The quarterfinals will be play on Friday, May 27, the semifinals will be played on Saturday, May 28, and the championship game will remain at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 29.

Every tournament game will be nationally broadcast on ESPN+.

For more information, including relevant links and daily recaps, visit Sun Belt Baseball Championship Cent.

Friday, May 27 – Quarterfinals

Quarterfinal 1: No. 6 Seed Troy vs. No. 3 Seed Coastal Carolina, 10:00 a.m. ET

Quarterfinal 2: No. 9 Seed App State vs. No. 2 Seed Georgia Southern. 1:30 p.m. ET

Quarterfinal 3: No. 5 Seed South Alabama vs. No. 4 Seed Louisiana, 5:00 p.m. ET

Quarterfinal 4: No. 10 Seed ULM vs. No. 1 Seed Texas State, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 28 – Semifinals

Semifinal 1: Winner Quarterfinal 1 vs. Winner Quarterfinal 2, 4:00 p.m. ET

Semifinal 2: Winner Quarterfinal 3 vs. Winner Quarterfinal 4, 8:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 29 – Championship Game

Championship Game: Winner Semifinal 1 vs. Winner Semifinal 2, 2:00 p.m. ET