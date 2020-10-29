Sun Belt, CCU announce changes to the men’s basketball schedule

NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference has released the 2020-21 men’s basketball conference schedule which will see Coastal Carolina University split the 18-game schedule with nine home and nine road games.



This year will see the Chants play two home contests as part of a doubleheader with the Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team.



Coastal’s conference slate will consist of a Thursday-Saturday format with the lone outlier being a road contest at Appalachian State on Monday, Jan. 18.



The conference season will start at home for the Chants as they will host Georgia Southern (Dec. 31) and Georgia State (Jan. 2) to tip-off conference play.



The first SBC road trip of the season will have the Chants traveling to Arkansas to face defending Sun Belt Champions, Little Rock (Jan. 7). Two nights later (Jan. 9), CCU will be in Jonesboro to face Arkansas State.



CCU will be back home to face the teams from Alabama, beginning with Troy (Jan. 14) and then South Alabama (Jan. 16).



The Chants’ next three games will be on the road beginning with the lone Monday night game of the season at Appalachian State (Jan. 18). The final two road games will be at ULM (Jan. 21) and Louisiana (Jan. 23).



The next three games will be home games for CCU with a return game from Appalachian State (Jan. 30) to start the homestand. Texas State (Feb. 4) will be in town to begin the month of February followed by a contest verses Texas-Arlington (Feb. 6). Both games are part of a doubleheader of basketball along with the CCU’s women’s basketball team.



Four of CCU’s final six games will be on the road beginning with a road trip to Troy (Feb. 11) and to South Alabama (Feb. 13). Those games are followed by the final two home games of the season against Little Rock (Feb. 18) and Arkansas State (Feb. 20).



CCU will end the regular season with games at both Georgia Southern (Feb. 25) and at Georgia State (Feb. 27).



The non-conference games, as well as the times of each contest, will be released at a later date.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics