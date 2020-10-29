Sun Belt, CCU announce changes to the women’s basketball schedule

CONWAY, S.C. – Following a vote by the league’s women’s basketball head coaches, the Sun Belt Conference announced today an updated women’s basketball schedule that will have programs playing only the teams within their respective divisions. Coastal Carolina will play nine conference home games and nine conference games on the road against the other five teams in the East Division.

The schedule is set for teams to play the same opponent on Fridays and Saturdays to minimize travel.

Coastal Carolina head coach Jaida Williams and her Chanticleers will open the 2020-21 Sun Belt schedule with four consecutive games on the road. Coastal plays at Georgia Southern on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 1-2, before traveling to South Alabama to face the Jaguars (Jan. 8 and 9).

Coastal Carolina will open its home conference schedule on Jan. 15 and 16 against Georgia State before returning to the road with a trip to Troy (Jan. 22 and 23).

The Chants then have a five-game homestand inside the HTC Center. Coastal will play Georgia Southern on Jan. 29 and 30 and then host South Alabama on Feb. 5 and 6.

The lone difference in the Friday home and away schedule will come the next week when the Chanticleers host Appalachian State on Thursday, Feb.11. Coastal will then travel to Boone, N.C., to face the Mountaineers on Saturday, Feb. 13.

On Feb. 19 and 20, the Chants will travel to Georgia Southern before returning home the next week, Feb. 26 and 27, to host Troy and close out the regular season.

The 2021 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Championship will be played March 5-8 in Pensacola, Fla., at the Pensacola Bay Center and Hartsell Arena on the campus of Pensacola State College.

Coastal Carolina is coming off of a 2019-20 season that saw the Chanticleers set a program record for victories with a 25-4 overall record. The Chants placed second in the Sun Belt regular-season standings with a 15-3 conference record.

The non-conference games, as well as the times of each contest, will be released at a later date.

