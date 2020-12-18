Sun Belt Championship game canceled

WBTW (MYRTLE BEACH) – The Sun Belt has announced that the conference championship game has been canceled.

The Coastal Carolina football program tested positive for COVID-19.

Due to contract tracing, the entire position group would not be able to play due to potential exposure.

“We are very disappointed that the championship game cannot be played, but we are so proud of all of the players and staff members and their hard work during this truly challenging season,” said Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill. “We will honor both teams as 2020 Sun Belt Conference Co-Champions.”

“We are all obviously devastated with this development and hurt for the student-athletes from both institutions in that they will not have a chance to compete for a conference title,” commented Matt Hogue, Coastal Carolina Director of Athletics. “However, the adherence to health and safety protocols for our student-athletes has been and remains the first priority. Those protocols and guidance from our medical team fully governs this decision.”

Both No. 9 Coastal Carolina (11-0, 8-0 Sun Belt) and No. 17 Louisiana (9-1, 7-1) will prepare for their postseason bowl games, which have not yet been determined.