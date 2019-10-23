Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill visits Conway, CCU

CONWAY (WBTW) – Earlier this month, Sun Belt Conference commissioner Keith Gill made his first visit to Conway to see CCU and all their athletic facilities. Gill has been in the position since the early spring and has plans to visit all the schools throughout the fall season. Coastal has been competing in the Sun Belt for the last 3 years, prior to that, they were in the Big South conference. The Sun Belt, of course a step up to the FBS level and tougher competition.

Gill says he’s impressed with what CCU has to offer for their student-athletes, applause’s all the efforts and upgrades to Brooks Stadium as they get set to host the Myrtle Beach Bowl in 2020, and is a big fan of CCU football coach Jamey Chadwell and the direction the program is going.