Sun Belt Conference, CCU cancels all organized athletics activities

NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference has announced that the league is canceling all organized athletics-related activities, including regular-season competitions, conference championships, and practices, through the remainder of the academic year.

The league office had originally suspended regular-season and championship competition on March 12.

This decision was made in consultation with the league’s Presidents, Chancellors, and Directors of Athletics to address growing concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

This affects all spring sports at Coastal Carolina University, part of the 12-team members of the Sun Belt Conference.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina & Sun Belt