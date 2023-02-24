NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference league office announced the 2023 football schedule on Friday, Feb. 24, which will see Coastal Carolina play two midweek games on national television.

Below is the 2023 schedule:

Sept. 2 – at UCLA (Season Opener)

Sept. 9 – vs. Jacksonville State

Sept. 16 – vs. Duquesne

Sept. 21 – vs. Georgia State * (Thursday)

Sept. 30 – at Georgia Southern *

Oct. 10 – at App State * (Tuesday)

Oct. 21 – at Arkansas State *

Oct. 28 – vs. Marshall *

Nov. 4 – at Old Dominion *

Nov. 11 – vs. Texas State *

Nov. 18 – at Army

Nov. 25 – vs. James Madison *



The Chanticleers are schedule to begin official spring practice on February 28.